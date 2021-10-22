 Skip to main content
Jacksonville pounds out steady beat in win over Decatur MacArthur 23-20

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Jacksonville didn't mind, dispatching Decatur MacArthur 23-20 during this Illinois football game.

Recently on October 8 , Jacksonville squared up on Springfield in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Generals showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Crimsons as the first quarter ended.

Decatur MacArthur came from behind to grab the advantage 7-3 at intermission over Jacksonville.

Jacksonville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-13 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Crimsons matched the Generals' offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

