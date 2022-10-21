Jacksonville Routt Catholic emerges from hole to defeat Greenfield-Northwestern Coop 34-20

Jacksonville Routt Catholic fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 34-20 win over Greenfield-Northwestern Coop during this Illinois football game.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers took a 20-12 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Greenfield-Northwestern Coop were both scoreless.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Tigers 22-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

