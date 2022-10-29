Jacksonville Routt Catholic takes victory lap past Villa Grove 41-15

Jacksonville Routt Catholic stomped on Villa Grove 41-15 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on October 29 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 15, Villa Grove squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.