Jacksonville Routt Catholic thwarts Mt. Sterling Brown County's quest 32-20

Jacksonville Routt Catholic charged Mt. Sterling Brown County and collected a 32-20 victory on September 30 in Illinois football.

The Hornets took a 14-13 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The final quarter was decisive for the Rockets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 32-20 scoring margin.

