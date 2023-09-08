Jacksonville Routt raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 33-6 win over Concord Triopia on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Jacksonville Routt opened with a 14-0 advantage over Concord Triopia through the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Jacksonville Routt faced off against Hardin Calhoun.

