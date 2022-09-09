Jerseyville Jersey passes stress test against Lincoln 26-14

Jerseyville Jersey grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Lincoln in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The last time Jerseyville Jersey and Lincoln played in a 32-16 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
