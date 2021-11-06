Jetstream: Mahomet-Seymour's quick edge makes the difference against Troy Triad 49-14

Mahomet-Seymour dominated from start to finish in a resounding 49-14 win over Troy Triad in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.
Recently on October 22 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Bloomington in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 14-0 lead over Troy Triad.
The Bulldogs kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
