Jetstream: Mahomet-Seymour's quick edge makes the difference against Troy Triad 49-14

Mahomet-Seymour dominated from start to finish in a resounding 49-14 win over Troy Triad in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 14-0 lead over Troy Triad.

The Bulldogs kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

