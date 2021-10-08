Jetstream: Maroa-Forsyth's quick edge makes the difference against Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 47-6

Maroa-Forsyth took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 47-6 in Illinois high school football on October 8.
The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 27-0 lead over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.
Maroa-Forsyth opened a mammoth 47-0 gap over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 47-0 at first quarter.
