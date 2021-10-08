Jetstream: Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op's quick edge makes the difference against Farmer City Blue Ridge 52-14

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Farmer City Blue Ridge 52-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave the Bearcats a 22-6 lead over the Knights.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op fought to a 36-6 halftime margin at Farmer City Blue Ridge's expense.

The Bearcats and the Knights were engaged in a huge affair at 52-6 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.