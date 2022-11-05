Johnston City blazes early victory trail over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-8

Johnston City stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 28-8 victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Johnston City darted in front of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond fought back in the third quarter to make it 14-8.

Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Knights 14-0 in the final quarter.

