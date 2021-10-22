 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just a bit better; Athens slips past Virden North Mac 39-34

  • 0

Athens wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 39-34 victory over Virden North Mac in Illinois high school football on October 22.

The Warriors moved in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Athens' influence showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on October 8 , Athens squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jacksonville kicks a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-3 MacArthur leading in Q2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News