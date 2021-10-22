Just a bit better; Athens slips past Virden North Mac 39-34

Athens wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 39-34 victory over Virden North Mac in Illinois high school football on October 22.

The Warriors moved in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Athens' influence showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

