Just a bit better; Athens slips past Virden North Mac 39-34

Athens wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 39-34 victory over Virden North Mac in Illinois high school football on October 22.
The Warriors moved in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Athens' influence showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
