Kankakee tames Champaign Centennial's offense 40-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Kankakee on Friday as it blanked Champaign Centennial 40-0 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Kankakee a 40-0 lead over Champaign Centennial.

Defense dominated scoreless second and fourth quarters, helping Kankakee finish off Champaign Centennial.

Recently on September 3 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Danville in a football game . For more, click here.

