Kincaid South Fork delivers smashing punch early to dump Galva 38-6

Kincaid South Fork swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Galva 38-6 in Illinois high school football on September 11.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

The Ponies broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-6 lead over the Wildcats.

