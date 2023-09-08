Springfield collected a solid win over Lincoln in a 29-12 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory at Springfield High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 7-6 lead over Lincoln.

The Senators registered a 15-6 advantage at intermission over the Railsplitters.

Springfield darted to a 22-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Springfield faced off against Normal University and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on Aug. 26 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

