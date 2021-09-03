 Skip to main content
Lincoln pockets narrow victory over Charleston 14-6

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lincoln passed in a 14-6 victory at Charleston's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Railsplitters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 6-0 to finish the game in style.

The Railsplitters' leg-up showed as they carried an 8-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense moved to an 8-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

