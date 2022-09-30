Lincoln rains down on Mattoon 27-7

Lincoln notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mattoon 27-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Lincoln jumped to a 20-7 bulge over Mattoon as the fourth quarter began.

There was no room for doubt as the Railsplitters added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

