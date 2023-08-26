An early dose of momentum helped Lincoln to a 41-8 runaway past Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Lincoln roared in front of Springfield Lanphier 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Railsplitters fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Lincoln breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions managed an 8-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.