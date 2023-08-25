Linton-Stockton notched a win against Decatur St. Teresa 35-20 in an Indiana high school football matchup.

Linton-Stockton opened with a 7-6 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Miners fought to a 13-12 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Linton-Stockton stormed to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

