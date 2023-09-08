Litchfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-21 win against Virden North Mac in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Purple Panthers registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Litchfield roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Panthers and the Panthers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Virden North Mac squared off with Hillsboro in a football game.

