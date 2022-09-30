 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MacArthur football completes comeback victory over Springfield High on final play

DECATUR -- It took every second of the 48 minutes of Friday's game but MacArthur football came back from a 16-point deficit to beat Springfield High 34-28. 

IMG_2071_Snapseed.jpg Jamor Singleton

MacArthur receiver Jamor Singleton (17) caught a 16-yard pass from quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones as time expired to give MacArthur the 34-28 win. 

The Generals (4-2) kept their playoffs hope alive when MacArthur freshman receiver Jamor Singleton (17) caught a 16-yard pass from quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones as time expired to give MacArthur the six-point victory. 

IMG_2075_Snapseed.jpg Sam Owens Robert Burries

MacArthur receiver Sam Owens (6) and Robert Burries celebrate a play against Springfield High on Friday. 

The Generals trailed 14-6 at halftime and 28-12 with :33 seconds left in the third quarter before the Generals found their offensive rhythm and scored 22 unanswered points.

Immediately after Springfield quarterback Paul Hartman ran in a 65-yard keeper for a score, MacArthur senior Rodrick Millsap returned the ensuing kickoff to the house with nine seconds left in the third quarter to cut the Senators' lead to 28-20. 

IMG_2064_Snapseed.jpg Rodrick Millsap

MacArthur's Rodrick Millsap (1) makes a tackle on Friday against Springfield High. 

Millsap then intercepted a Hartman pass with 8:01 left in the game and returned it to the 45-yard-line to give the Generals good starting field position. McHood-Jones connected with Sam Owens from 15 yards out for Owens' second score of the game to tie it up 28-28. 

With the clock winding down, MacArthur couldn't punch it in until Singleton came open with the clock reading zero and McHood-Jones threw a perfect pass to the left side of the endzone. 

MacArthur improves to 4-2 on the season and is one win away from becoming playoff eligible. The Generals host Jacksonville in Week 7.

Springfield falls to 2-4 and plays at Springfield Southeast next week. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

