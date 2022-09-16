MacArthur football keeps Eisenhower scoreless in Decatur city game

DECATUR -- MacArthur quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones scored four touchdowns as the Generals controlled Friday's Decatur city game with Eisenhower, winning 33-0.

Jones got the scoring started with a two-yard run in the first quarter, giving MacArthur the lead 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, McHood-Jones continued the power running game, adding a one-yard touchdown score and then a second one-yard run with 2:44 left in the quarter to give the Generals a 20-0 lead.

With 16 seconds remaining in the first half, McHood-Jones threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jamor Singleton to give MacArthur a 27-0 lead.

During halftime, the inductees to the latest class of the Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame were recognized, including members of the undefeated 1972 MacArthur football team.

In the second half, Generals running back Rodrick Millsap scored from one-yard out to make the final score 33-0.

MacArthur improves to 3-1 on the season and faces Sacred Heart-Griffin in Springfield next week. Eisenhower (0-4) hosts Normal University next Friday.