Macon Meridian collects skin-tight win against El Paso-Gridley 16-7

Macon Meridian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off El Paso-Gridley 16-7 on August 27 in Illinois football action.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Hawks, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 9-7 lead over the Titans.

