Macon Meridian dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 46-21 victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High on September 3 in Illinois football action. .
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
The Hawks opened a mammoth 24-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.
