Macon Meridian records sound decision over Shelbyville 35-28

Macon Meridian didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Shelbyville 35-28 on October 1 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Shelbyville, who began with a 14-7 edge over Macon Meridian through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Macon Meridian got the better of the final-quarter scoring 7-0 to finish the game in style.

