 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon Meridian records sound decision over Shelbyville 35-28

  • 0

Macon Meridian didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Shelbyville 35-28 on October 1 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Shelbyville, who began with a 14-7 edge over Macon Meridian through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Macon Meridian got the better of the final-quarter scoring 7-0 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grace Buxton talks about St Teresa volleyball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News