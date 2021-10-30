Mahomet-Seymour delivers smashing punch early to dump Jacksonville 50-8

Mahomet-Seymour rolled past Jacksonville for a comfortable 50-8 victory on October 30 in Illinois football.
The Bulldogs took charge in front of the Crimsons 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour's offense struck to a 29-0 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.
The Bulldogs' supremacy showed as they carried a 43-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
