Mahomet-Seymour hits passing gear early to lap Bloomington 47-20

Mahomet-Seymour offered a model for success with a convincing 47-20 victory over Bloomington during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 19-7 lead over Bloomington.

The Bulldogs registered a 39-7 advantage at halftime over the Purple Raiders.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Purple Raiders' spirited final-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.