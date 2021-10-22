Mahomet-Seymour knocks out victory on Bloomington 21-7

Mahomet-Seymour charged Bloomington and collected a 21-7 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 22.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour's offense moved to a 14-7 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.

The Bulldogs' control showed as they carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the final quarter.

