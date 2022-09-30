 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour mollywopps Quincy Notre Dame 35-10

Mahomet-Seymour built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 35-10 win over Quincy Notre Dame at Mahomet-Seymour High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 7-3 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-10 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 7-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame played in a 41-0 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 16, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Lincoln in a football game . Click here for a recap

