Mahomet-Seymour mollywopps Quincy Notre Dame 35-10

Mahomet-Seymour built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 35-10 win over Quincy Notre Dame at Mahomet-Seymour High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 7-3 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-10 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 7-0 in the last stanza.

