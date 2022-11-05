Mahomet-Seymour outclasses Metamora 44-28

Mahomet-Seymour notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Metamora 44-28 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mahomet-Seymour drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Metamora after the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Redbirds got within 29-28.

Mahomet-Seymour darted to a 41-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

