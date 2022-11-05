 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour outclasses Metamora 44-28

Mahomet-Seymour notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Metamora 44-28 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mahomet-Seymour drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Metamora after the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Redbirds got within 29-28.

Mahomet-Seymour darted to a 41-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on October 21, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Bloomington in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

