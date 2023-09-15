Mahomet-Seymour rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-21 win over Charleston on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 22-0 lead over Charleston.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-21 edge.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Highland in a football game.

