Mahomet-Seymour left no doubt on Friday, controlling Quincy Notre Dame from start to finish for a 42-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Quincy Notre Dame High on Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Mahomet-Seymour charged to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Morton in a football game.

