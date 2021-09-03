Mahomet-Seymour soars over Effingham 37-7

Mahomet-Seymour controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 37-7 victory over Effingham in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Mahomet-Seymour roared over Effingham 16-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a small 10-0 gap over the Flaming Hearts at the intermission.
Mahomet-Seymour drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Effingham after the first quarter.
