Mahomet-Seymour soars over Effingham 37-7

Mahomet-Seymour controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 37-7 victory over Effingham in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mahomet-Seymour roared over Effingham 16-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a small 10-0 gap over the Flaming Hearts at the intermission.

Mahomet-Seymour drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Effingham after the first quarter.

