Marengo pushes over Canton 39-21

Marengo charged Canton and collected a 39-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Indians' authority showed as they carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Indians' offense moved to a 19-14 lead over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

