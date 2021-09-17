Maroa-Forsyth blankets Pittsfield with suffocating defensive effort 70-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Maroa-Forsyth on Friday as it blanked Pittsfield 70-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 28-0 lead over Pittsfield.

The Trojans registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Saukees.

The Trojans took control in the third quarter with a 70-0 advantage over the Saukees.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.