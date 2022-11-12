Maroa-Forsyth cancels check from Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-7

Maroa-Forsyth handed Taylor Ridge Rockridge a tough 21-7 loss during this Illinois football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and Taylor Ridge Rockridge settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Trojans fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Maroa-Forsyth darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

