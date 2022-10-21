Maroa-Forsyth carves slim margin over Athens 38-36

Maroa-Forsyth walked the high-wire before edging Athens 38-36 on October 21 in Illinois football action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Athens showed its spirit while rallying to within 38-28 in the third quarter.
The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Athens and Maroa-Forsyth squared off with October 15, 2021 at Maroa-Forsyth High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Athens faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Maroa-Forsyth took on Williamsville on October 7 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.