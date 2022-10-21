 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth carves slim margin over Athens 38-36

Maroa-Forsyth walked the high-wire before edging Athens 38-36 on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Athens showed its spirit while rallying to within 38-28 in the third quarter.

The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Maroa-Forsyth squared off with October 15, 2021 at Maroa-Forsyth High School last season.

In recent action on October 7, Athens faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Maroa-Forsyth took on Williamsville on October 7 at Williamsville High School.

