Maroa-Forsyth scored early and often in a 68-6 win over Riverton for an Illinois high school football victory at Riverton High on Sept. 15.

Maroa-Forsyth charged in front of Riverton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 54-6 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Maroa-Forsyth breathed fire to a 61-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton played in a 77-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Auburn in a football game.

