 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maroa-Forsyth delivers smashing punch to stump Stanford Olympia 42-20

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Stanford Olympia 42-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a slim 14-12 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Spartans 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 16, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Riverton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News