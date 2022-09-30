Maroa-Forsyth delivers smashing punch to stump Stanford Olympia 42-20

Maroa-Forsyth swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Stanford Olympia 42-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a slim 14-12 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.
Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Spartans 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 16, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Riverton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
