Maroa-Forsyth delivers smashing punch to stump Stanford Olympia 42-20

Maroa-Forsyth swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Stanford Olympia 42-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a slim 14-12 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Spartans 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

