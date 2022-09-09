Maroa-Forsyth engulfs Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in point barrage 56-8

Maroa-Forsyth showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 56-8 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 14-0 lead over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.

The Trojans registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Jays.

Maroa-Forsyth struck to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.