Maroa-Forsyth engulfs Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in point barrage 56-8

Maroa-Forsyth showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 56-8 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 14-0 lead over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central.

The Trojans registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Jays.

Maroa-Forsyth struck to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central squared off with October 8, 2021 at Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central last season. Click here for a recap

