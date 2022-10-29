Maroa-Forsyth hammers Chicago North Lawndale 69-8

Maroa-Forsyth showed top form to dominate Chicago North Lawndale during a 69-8 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Chicago North Lawndale after the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a colossal 53-0 gap over the Phoenix at the intermission.

Chicago North Lawndale fought back in the third quarter to make it 60-8.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-0 stretch over the final quarter.

