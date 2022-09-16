 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth jumps in front fast to dismiss Riverton in convincing tilt 77-7

Maroa-Forsyth jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Riverton 77-7 on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over Riverton after the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 56-7 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 69-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton squared off with October 22, 2021 at Riverton High School last season. Click here for a recap

