Riding a wave of production, Maroa-Forsyth dunked Westville 33-15 during this Illinois football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and Westville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense darted to a 21-9 lead over Westville at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth's supremacy showed as it carried a 27-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 6-6 draw, which was all Maroa-Forsyth needed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.