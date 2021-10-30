Maroa-Forsyth sprints past Westville 33-15

Riding a wave of production, Maroa-Forsyth dunked Westville 33-15 during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on October 15, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Athens and Westville took on Bismarck-Henning on October 15 at Westville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and Westville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Maroa-Forsyth's offense darted to a 21-9 lead over Westville at halftime.
Maroa-Forsyth's supremacy showed as it carried a 27-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 6-6 draw, which was all Maroa-Forsyth needed.
