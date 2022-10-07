Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter.
The Bullets came from behind to grab the advantage 13-10 at halftime over the Trojans.
Williamsville enjoyed a 20-10 lead over Maroa-Forsyth to start the fourth quarter.
The Trojans put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-0 edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Williamsville and Maroa-Forsyth squared off with September 24, 2021 at Williamsville High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Maroa-Forsyth took on Pittsfield on September 23 at Pittsfield High School. Click here for a recap
