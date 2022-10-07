Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter.

The Bullets came from behind to grab the advantage 13-10 at halftime over the Trojans.

Williamsville enjoyed a 20-10 lead over Maroa-Forsyth to start the fourth quarter.

The Trojans put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-0 edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.