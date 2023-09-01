Maroa-Forsyth's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Auburn 49-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 12-0 lead over Auburn.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense steamrolled in front for a 42-0 lead over Auburn at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.