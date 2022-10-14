Maroa-Forsyth takes down New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 51-13

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op got no credit and no consideration from Maroa-Forsyth, which slammed the door 51-13 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Trojans registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Pretzels.

Maroa-Forsyth steamrolled to a 51-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

