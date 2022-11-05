Maroa-Forsyth wallops Farmington 42-12

Maroa-Forsyth earned a convincing 42-12 win over Farmington on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Farmington after the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense stormed in front for a 27-6 lead over the Farmers at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth thundered to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

