Maroa-Forsyth's Aiden Riser is the Herald & Review's Macon County Football Player of the Year

MAROA – In Josh Jostes' 23 years leading the Maroa-Forsyth football team, he's seen a lot of talented kids come through the program.

Some came to the team with star potential but they were never quite able to reach that greatness in the high school game.

"Some kids are going to be great when they are younger. They are the best JFL player and they end being good high school players but not great," Jostes said. "They are blessed with some ability but they just didn't know what to do with it."

But in the case of senior linebacker and running back Aidan Riser, his reputation preceded him and he took advantage of every opportunity he had to become an all-time great and soon-to-be legend of Trojans football.

"We run our youth camp and our senior football captains serve as the position coaches. Aiden would have been a seventh grader at the time and I remember (captains Layne Ohlemeyer and Tre Corley) coming to me saying that they had a seventh grader who would start on our JV team right now. Aiden was a left tackle then and about the same size he is now."

As a freshman, Riser earned a starting spot at linebacker, becoming just the third player Jostes has coached to become a four-year varsity starter.

Riser led the team in tackles that season, just as he did each of his four seasons. He rewrote the defensive record books to become the team's leading tackler in a season and a career, as well as the leader in tackles for a loss in a season and a career. Riser was named as an All-State first-team selection four times over his high school career.

On the offensive side, Riser stepped into the spotlight at running back, rushing for 683 yards and 26 touchdowns (30 total scores) as the Trojans were 12-1 and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.

His all-around performance has made Riser the Herald & Review's Macon County Player of the Year for 2022. He is the ninth Trojans player to win the honor, joining Greg Thompson (1981), Jeff Query (1984), Tyler Roush (2007), Wyatt Washburn (2009), Gary Scott (2010), Logan Stelzreide (2011), Jack Hockaday (2012, 2013, 2014) and Brycen Boes (2020).

Riser finished with 154 tackles and 34 tackles for a loss last season to top Dalton Coventry's all-time school records in both categories. In accomplishing it, Riser did it while losing a huge chunk of his sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm biased but with that group we would have been at least a semifinal team, if not more, so when you talk about games lost, I think Aiden lost closer to eight or nine games," Jostes said.

The lost games cleared the idea of breaking records from Riser's mind until his senior campaign was beginning.

"When I came in as a freshman, the tackle record was the one that always stood out to me. I thought if I can contribute now, I could slowly chip away at it," Riser said. "When I lost games in my sophomore season, I had a mental setback that I couldn't do it. Before my senior year, I did the math and refocused that these were my goals and I was going to go get them."

Riser unselfishness was clear when he would defer rushing opportunities in favor of giving the ball to quarterback Kaiden Maurer or running back Jacob Blunck, with Riser clearing the way as lead blocker.

"Several times in games, he would tell me to just run Kaiden behind him," Jostes said. "Most kids are saying give me the ball. He was never like that and I've never had a running back actually tell me that in 23 years. If I could figure it all out and give that to kids, we would be a lot better."

Riser hasn't finalized his college football plans yet but he's received offers from McKendree and Quincy Universities and North Central College, recent winner of the NCAA DIII football championship. He's looking forward to continue his dominating defensive play at the next level and he'll take the lessons he learned as a Trojan with him.

"Defense wins games and that's my opinion. It's the mindset when another person wants to do something and you can stop them," Riser said. "There's no better feeling than that. I've always had that defensive instinct and I've had a nose for the ball, not to carry the ball, but to tackle it.

"(All the coaches,) really made me love football. I really played football just to be with my friends. As you get older, you start to realize that I'm not just out here to be with friends. I fell in love with the competitiveness and the winning. Obviously with what this program has, it was a thrill and an adrenaline rush every year."

Next season, Maroa is loaded as they return 19 kids that played three or more games last season to the 22 starting spots.

"That's as good as any year I've had but we will have one alpha male that we are going to miss most next year," Jostes said. "Aiden was our best weight room kid, our best practice kid. No kids have run the show like he did. We didn't have problems because he didn't allow there to be problems."

