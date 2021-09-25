Martinsville makes Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense disappear 45-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Martinsville blank Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 45-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 25.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
