Meridian football and boys track head coach Micah Sheppard leaving the program

MACON — It was an opportunity that Meridian football Micah Sheppard couldn't turn down.

Sheppard, who has led the Hawks football team since 2017, is stepping down as Meridian's football and boys track and field coach to take a coaching and teaching opportunity at Dothan High School in Dothan, Alabama, located in southeastern corner of the state.

"It has all been bittersweet decision. We were not looking to leave Meridian at all but (my wife and I) have always talked about moving south upon retirement and we had an opportunity present itself (from a former colleague)," Sheppard said. "We went down and visited and made the family decision that it was going to be a good fit for us."

Sheppard's connection was Jed Kennedy, former head football coach at MacArthur, who was named as Dothan High's head football coach earlier this year. Kennedy coached MacArthur for two seasons in 2005 and 2006 with a 6-13 overall record. Sheppard was an assistant coach for Kennedy during that time, and was also an assistant for several years under MacArthur coach Derek Spates and was the Generals' boys track coach as well.

Sheppard will serve as an assistant football coach, lead the track and field program and teach physical education at Dothan. Sheppard is looking forward to experiencing what the football atmosphere is like in the Deep South.

"It will be exciting and the school I will be at averages about 600 students per grade level. It is a big jump from Meridian and even a little bit bigger than MacArthur was," Sheppard said. "It will be exciting knowing football is viewed a little bit different down there."

Sheppard, an Argenta graduate, took over the Hawks program in 2017 that had posted consecutive zero-win seasons the previous two seasons. He guided the Hawks through a rebuilding process and to a 5-5 record last season as the team made its first postseason appearance since 2008. In his five seasons, Sheppard had an overall record of 11-32.

"It was a situation where the kids have always been there and (the key was) just being able to get them excited about the game of football and willing to work for one another," Sheppard said. "I think they are headed in the right direction. If this opportunity had not come up, we would be talking about next year.

"We return a lot of linemen that will be one of the best corps in the conference next year. We have a lot of experienced guys who played behind our seniors last year, who are ready to go. There is still a bright future there and they need to keep it rolling."

With Sheppard as coach, two Hawks track and field athletes qualified for state last season for the Class 1A State Meet in high jumper Drew Hurelbrink and long jumper Mitch Ripple. Hurelbrink medaled in eighth place with a jump of 1.90 meters.

"I will be taking over a track program (at Dothan) that needs some revamping. That will be a challenge I am looking to as well," Sheppard said. "Spring sports at a small school are always tough because you have to compete with kids that want to play baseball or take the spring off. Track is not for everybody and is really competitive, so you have to be a track guy to get into it and be successful.

"Mitch was splitting time with baseball and he worked during study and hall and before baseball practice. Drew had some challenges this year but he was able to get things together and made another trip to state. It was a great job on his part."

Sheppard is thankful for the community support he received from the Meridian parents and fans during his time as head coach.

"The community has been great but on a Friday night, I'm the type of coach that couldn't tell you who was there in the stands," Sheppard said. "The parent and community support through messages was always a very positive experience and Meridian will always hold a special place in my family's hearts."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.