Metamora controls the action and Canton 54-20

Metamora rolled past Canton for a comfortable 54-20 victory on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Canton after the first quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 34-14 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Metamora roared to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 14-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.