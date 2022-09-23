 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora controls the action and Canton 54-20

Metamora rolled past Canton for a comfortable 54-20 victory on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Canton after the first quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 34-14 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Metamora roared to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 14-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Canton and Metamora faced off on October 22, 2021 at Canton High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , Canton squared off with Morton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

